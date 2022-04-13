Princess Discounts Alaska Summer Cruises

Princess Cruises is offering guests up to 40 percent off on all Alaska 2022 cruises and cruisetours with “Summer on Sale,” running through May 3, 2022, according to a press release.

Offers:

7-Day Voyage of the Glaciers with Glacier Bay (Southbound) on Royal Princess (June 4), starting at $449

7-Day Inside Passage (Roundtrip Seattle) on Discovery Princess (June 5), starting at $499

11-Day On Your Own – Tour FBX (Cruisetour) on Majestic Princess (June 7), starting at $1089

10-Day Inside Passage (Roundtrip San Francisco) on Ruby Princess (June 9), starting at $769

Six MedallionClass Princess ships will sail to Alaska this season, including the 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess, marking her inaugural season as the youngest ship in Alaska departing from Seattle on the popular seven-day Inside Passage itinerary, alongside Crown Princess.

The Majestic Princess debuts along with Royal Princess and Grand Princess sailing the seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, which features two glacier viewing experiences on every cruise including Glacier Bay National Park.

The Ruby Princess offers 10-day Inside Passage cruises out of San Francisco, featuring the added bonus of the sailaway under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and a port stop in Victoria.