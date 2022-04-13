Oceania Announces Big Refits for Riviera and Marina

Oceania Cruises has announced major refits for its Riviera and Marina.

Debuting in December 2022 and November 2023 respectively, the Riviera and Marina will become better-than-new ships, the company said, with all new suites and staterooms and updated public spaces.

"At Oceania Cruises, we continue to raise the bar and elevate the guest experience at every opportunity. Whether it's innovative new culinary concepts, immersive new destination experiences, or presenting our guests with ships that are not just better, but better than new, Oceania Cruises sets the standard by which others are judged," stated Howard Sherman, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

The Riviera will debut on December 7, 2022, on a 16-day Mediterranean, Atlantic, and Caribbean cruise from Rome to Miami. From there, Riviera will resume her seven- to 14-day Caribbean sailings from Miami to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America for one final season before returning to Europe in late March 2023. The ship then moves for an inaugural season of Far East explorations during later 2023 and early 2024.

The Marina will debut on November 13, 2023, on a seven-day cruise from Barcelona to Lisbon. From Lisbon, Marina will bound her way to Miami, where she will kick off her annual South America season on December 3, 2023.

The company said that the Riviera's and Marina's suites and staterooms will be reimagined to provide a radiant and "even more decadent degree of lavish residential comfort while leaving no surface untouched, no design detail wanting. Lighter, brighter, and even more spacious, every suite and stateroom onboard will glow from a floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall re-inspiration."

Among public space updates, the company said that the convivial lounges, tony bars, and decadent dining venues will be gracious beneficiaries of a blissfully elegant restyling, elevating social and epicurean interludes to new heights of congenial sophistication.

The Grand Dining Room will be even grander and more opulent with plush new carpets underfoot and lustrous, leather-covered armchairs creating an indulgently comfortable setting for a lavish evening of dining.

The Polo Grill will radiate a new contemporary glow. Retaining its rich leather chairs and polished wood paneling, plush new carpeting, exquisite new wall coverings, and dramatic draperies will create an entirely new yet delightfully familiar backdrop for what the company said is finest steakhouse experience at sea.