MSC Cruises Completes Brazilian Season with Nearly 120,000 Guests

MSC Cruises has recently completed its 2021-2022 domestic program in Brazil.

One of the two cruise lines operating in the country during the season, the company celebrated the occasion with a reception onboard the MSC Preziosa recently.

According to Adrian Ursilli, MSC Cruises’ Country Manager in Brazil, approximately 117,000 passengers travelled with the company since the season started in November.

With the MSC Seaside, the MSC Splendida and the MSC Preziosa deployed in the country, the company offered a total of 40 cruises, sailing to 12 different destinations and generating over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“People continue to be in the center of our concerns,” said Ursilli while reflecting on the season results.

“Thanks to the joint work with the authorities we were able to come up with a protocol that allowed us to resume cruising safely and responsibly,” he added.

Ursilli also highlighted the 2022-2023 program, which will see five ships sailing regularly in Brazil.

According to Ursilli, the season will mark MSC’s biggest ever local program.

With the 2021-built MSC Seashore debuting in the country, the company is planning to build up its Brazilian programs.

The figure is up 35 percent when compared to the 2019-2020 season, the last one operated before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MSC Seaview, the MSC Fantasia, the MSC Musica and the MSC Armonia complete the program, offering a total of 110 cruises that feature visits to ports in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

“To resume our operations in a robust and complete way is what we all wish,” Ursilli said.

“We see that happening around the world, with the operations returning with greater flexibility in Europe and, here, in Brazil, this month after the restart was a month of great success. This gives us confidence to move on,” he added mentioning the operational pause that led to cruise cancellations in January and February.

As the last MSC ship to complete its local program, the MSC Preziosa started its repositioning cruise to Europe on April 7.