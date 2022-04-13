Havila Capella Delayed from Bergen Due to Insurance Issue

Due to what it called insurance coverage issues, Havila Voyages has postponed the departure of Havila Capella from Bergen on Tuesday night.

The company said this situation is a result of sanctions against the (Russian) leasing company that has financed Havila Capella.

Havila Voyages has established contact with Norwegian authorities to get a clarification as soon as possible, the company said.

“This is a very unfortunate situation for all our passengers who had been looking forward to sailing from Bergen on Tuesday night, and this is a situation that is outside our control," said CEO Bent Martini.

“We have been clear on our position and are now working to refinance Havila Capella to break all ties with sanctioned and Russian-owned companies. This means, among other things, that payments on the current leasing agreement will be placed on a closed account in line with the sanctions regulations."

Martini said he hopes the insurance provider and the authorities will share the view that Havila Capella is a Norwegian ship.

“Havila Voyages is a Norwegian company, and we operate Havila Capella. The ship sails with the Norwegian flag and satisfies all requirements in the Norwegian Maritime Act. We therefore hope that this situation will be resolved soon and can sail again as planned," he said.