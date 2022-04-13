P&O Cruises UK Offers Discounts and Reduced Deposits

P&O Cruises is offering discounts of between £100 and £300 per person on selected holidays between June 1, 2022 and March 25, 2023 when guests make a booking by May 30, 2022, the company said in a statement.

Holidays booked by this date can be secured with a 5% deposit and guests will also receive onboard spending money to be used against a variety of experiences including on shore experiences, spa treatments or dining in the speciality restaurants.

Available on new Select Price and Early Saver bookings, the offer is applicable to the first two guests in a cabin only.

The discount is not applicable to Saver prices, The World Cruise, Classic Southern Hemisphere Journeys and Exotic fly-cruises.

Example itineraries:

Norwegian fjords, seven nights from £749

Seven night cruise on Iona (G226) from £749pp. Departing Southampton on August 6, 2022 the price includes full board meals and entertainment onboard. Departing and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Geiranger, Haugesund, Hellesylt, Olden and Stavanger.

Mediterranean, 14 nights, £1,599 (fly-cruise)

14 night fly-cruise on Azura (A218) from £1,599pp. Departing Malta on September 1, 2022 the price includes return flights from selected UK airports, full board meals and entertainment onboard. Returning to Malta, ports of call are Ajaccio, Athens, Chania, Heraklion, Livorno, Mykonos, Rome and Villefranche.

Caribbean, 14 nights, £1,719 (fly-cruise)

14 night fly-cruise on Britannia (B226) from £1,719pp. Departing Barbados on November 4, 2022 the price includes return flights from selected UK airports to Barbados, full board meals and entertainment onboard. Returning to Barbados, ports of call are Antigua, Aruba, Curacao, Grenada, Saint Kitts, Saint Lucia, Saint Maarten and St Vincent.

Canary Islands, 14 nights from £1,099

14 night cruise on Iona (G305) from £1,099pp. Departing Southampton on February 18, 2023 the price includes full board meals and entertainment onboard. Departing and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Arrecife, Cadiz, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria Madeira and Tenerife.

Caribbean, 22 nights from £2,149

22 night cruise on Arvia (K305D) from £2,149pp. Departing Antigua on March 11, 2023 the price includes flights from selected UK airports, full board meals and entertainment onboard. Returning to Southampton, ports of call are La Coruna, Martinique, Saint Kitts, Saint Lucia, Saint Maarten and Tenerife.