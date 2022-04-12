Celebrity Solstice Asia Season Cancelled; Mexican Riviera In

Celebrity Cruises has announced a deployment move for the Celebrity Solstice, as the Royal Caribbean Group brand said it would cancel the ship's 2022-2023 season in Asia.

Instead the ship will reposition to the Mexican Riviera, the company said.

"We have made the difficult decision to cancel our Asia season due to the ongoing uncertainty around when international operations might fully restart in this region. Our guests have the option to apply their current booking to select Asia sailings in our 2023-2024 season, or, they may choose a full refund," read a statement from Celebrity.

"We thank our guests for their patience and understanding as the world continues to reopen and we continue to work through unique circumstances. We will reposition Celebrity Solstice to sail a season of Mexican Riviera itineraries beginning in September."

The Solstice was scheduled to move to Asia in the fall after a summer season of Alaska cruises, sailing mainly from Seattle.

After her Alaska season the ship was scheduled for longer itineraries, including deployments in Japan in October and then moving to Southeast Asia in November and December.