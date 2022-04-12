Cruise Season Kicks Off in Riga with MS Hamburg

The cruise season for 2022 is officially underway at the port of Riga as Plantours' Hamburg docked on April 12.

The ship docked in the port in the morning, with a reported 324 guests onboard the vessel.

The ship had most recently docked in Klaipeda, also marking that port's first call since the pandemic.

Following the ship's Riga she set sail for Tallinn on late Tuesday afternoon, as part of a 12-day cruise which started in Hamburg.

Other port calls on the itinerary include Copenhagen, Stockholm, Helsinki, Gdansk, Kiel as well as others.

The cruise ship season in Riga is expected to last from April to October.