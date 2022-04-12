Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveils Two New Offers

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled two new offers for guests, which are the Upgrade & Explore More offer and the Free Extended Explorations offer, which the company said are available on select voyages booked April 1 through June 30, 2022.

“This year will be one of the biggest travel years yet, with more people pursuing bucket list trips and experiences,” said Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our new offers, Upgrade & Explore More and Free Extended Explorations, provide travelers with the chance to make up for lost time to explore the wonders of the world, all from the comfort of The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet™.”

Due to what it said was strong demand, Regent has extended and expanded the initial Upgrade & Explore offer to provide guests the opportunity to Upgrade & Explore More. This offer provides customers with a free two-category suite update, up to a Penthouse Suite, plus a $1,000 Shipboard Credit per suite. Guests from the U.S. and Canada will also benefit from 50% Reduced Deposits.

Upgrade & Explore More is available on sailings between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, to destinations including the Mediterranean, Alaska, Northern Europe, South America, Africa, Transoceanic Crossings and the Caribbean.

The second offer provides guests the chance to discover more free pre- and post-cruise land programs and 50 percent reduced deposits

Available on select voyages onboard the Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager sailing between November 3, 2022, and March 15, 2023, the Free Extended Explorations can be enjoyed in destinations including Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Cape Town, South Africa; and Santiago, Chile among others. T