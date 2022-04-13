Aurora Celebrates Antarctica Return

Aurora Expeditions has recently completed its return season to Antarctica and is celebrating a 100% success rate for its first season in almost two years.

“Aurora Expeditions is thrilled with the success of our return season to Antarctica, getting back to what we do best in our 30th year of operation,” said Aurora Expeditions’ VP of Operations Tomas Holik.

Hundreds of guests from Australia, United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Singapore and elsewhere joined Aurora Expeditions' Antarctic voyages on the Greg Mortimer.

There were eight voyages, ranging between 10 and 23 days from January to April 2022

“Our exceptional safety record and lack of interruptions during this season is a testament to our team’s commitment, planning, and expertise in ensuring that our expeditions were as safe and enjoyable as possible for our passengers. It was undoubtedly a combination of our strengthened health and safety measures and the fantastic cooperation of our passengers that ensured our incredibly successful return to operations,” , added Holik.

Upcoming voyages for this season include Costa Rica & the Panama Canal, Ireland, Scotland, Norway, Greenland, The European Arctic and Canada's Northwest Passage.

“We are honoured to have received so much remarkable feedback from our expeditioners who joined us this season. No one comes back from Antarctica the same, it changes them,” added Hayley Peacock-Gower, Chief Marketing Officer for Aurora Expeditions, in a statement.

Aurora Expeditions’ 2022-2023 Antarctica season will begin in October 2022. The company also released its 2023 Arctic season with new itineraries including the Jewels of Coastal UK, Across the Arctic Circle, and an expedition to the Canary Islands, Cape Verde and the Azores.