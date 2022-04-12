Cruise Saudi Welcomes Second MSC Cruises Ship to Saudi

Cruise Saudi has welcomed MSC Cruises’ MSC Virtuosa to Jeddah, making it the line’s second vessel to visit the Jeddah Islamic Port.

The ship spent around 17 hours at the port before continuing its voyage along the Red Sea.

The MSC Virtuosa joined MSC Bellissima at Saudi’s largest and busiest port, where the latter ship has been homeporting throughout the 2021-2022 Summer and Winter Seasons.

The visits are part of Cruise Saudi’s efforts to build a fully integrated, world-class cruise industry in the country, elevating tourism in line with Vision 2030 - the Saudi leadership’s transformation plan to diversify the economy, according to a press release.

Commenting on MSC Virtuosa’s visit, Lars Clasen, Chief Executive Officer of Cruise Saudi, said: “We are proud to host the flagship of one of the world’s most established and popular cruise lines. MSC Virtuosa’s visit highlights Saudi as an exciting cruise destination for international cruise lines and travelers. At Cruise Saudi, we look forward to welcoming more guests and operators to experience the glistening waters of the Red Sea as the tourism industry gathers pace.

“By supporting Saudi’s tourism industry, we are not only enabling the world to experience Saudi’s pristine islands and beaches as well as unique culture, heritage and hospitality - but we are also opening new gateways to connect Saudi with the world and transform the country into a tourism hub.”

Cruise Saudi has welcomed several major international cruise lines since its launch including MSC Cruises, Scenic Group, Silversea, and Viking, which have completed more than 70 sailings during the 2021/2022 Summer and Winter Seasons.

In April 2021, Cruise Saudi established a five-year deal with MSC Cruises to bring their ships to Saudi. MSC Bellissima spent the 2021/22 Summer and Winter Seasons home porting in Jeddah and sailing around the Saudi coast.