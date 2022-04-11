American Queen Marks Ocean Navigator's Cruise Return

American Queen Voyage has marked the return of Ocean Navigator to revenue service as it becomes the the final lake and ocean vessel to be added back to the fleet, as she welcomes her first guests in over two years.

The 202-guest boutique coastal ship, a sister to the Ocean Voyager, was greeted in downtown Savannah at River Street Market Landing by city leaders and dignitaries, including Mayor Van R. Johnson, who toured the vessel, visiting with crew and officers before an afternoon guest embarkation.

“The Great America-tion summer is nearing, and travelers are ready to make up for lost time and deeply discover North America now,” said John Waggoner, founder and chairman, American Queen Voyages. “The return of Ocean Navigator signals yet another opportunity to explore with us beyond the Mississippi River, without the uncertainty and the complexity of international travel.”

The first voyage on the Ocean Navigator in over two years will be a 17-day itinerary up the Eastern Seaboard, calling on ports including Charleston, Norfolk, Baltimore, Newport, Nantucket and more, disembarking in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Her sister ship, the Ocean Voyager, will begin making her way north towards the Great Lakes after completing a final Southeast U.S.A. sailing from Jacksonville on April 12.

Both vessels arrive in Toronto May 10 and 12 after exploring the Eastern Seaboard and St. Lawrence Seaway. The first highly-anticipated arrival at Chicago’s Navy Pier will be Ocean Navigator on May 18.

The month of April marks the 10th anniversary of American Queen Voyages and the debut of expedition ship Ocean Victory on May 6, sailing between Vancouver, B.C. and Sitka, AK.

In June, Founder and Chairman, John Waggoner, and Culinary Ambassador, Regina Charboneau, will celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary with four newly added Lower Mississippi River itineraries on the flagship American Queen.