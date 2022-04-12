Margaritaville at Sea Launch Delayed to May 13

The launch of Margaritaville at Sea and the Margaritaville Paradise has been delayed to May 13 as delays caused by global supply chain challenges have pushed back the introduction of the new cruise brand by two weeks.

The former Grand Classica will emerge as the Margaritaville Paradise from the Port of Palm Beach, sailing two-night cruises to Freeport in the Bahamas.

The ship was recently in drydock in Freeport and work is said to be continuing at wet dock ahead of her May 13 debut into revenue service for the new brand.

The 1991-built ship is seeing significant updates, including new public areas, stateroom décor and much more, plus a new livery for the new brand.

The ship most recently sailed as the Grand Classica for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, and originally launched service in 1991 as the Costa Classica.