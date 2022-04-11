First Images of New Emerald Azzurra Released

Emerald Cruises has unveiled the first images of the brand new luxury superyacht, the Emerald Azzurra, following its launch last month.

The 100-guest yacht is the first of the brand’s two superyachts to join the Emerald Cruises fleet, the company said.

Featuring designer furnishings throughout, the pool deck boasts Paola Lenti day loungers and Kettal lounge chairs, to complement the infinity-style pool offering incredible sweeping views over the warm-weather destinations visited.

Indoors, the stylishly appointed Observation Lounge includes a Dedon MBrace Wing Chair and footstool, as well as L’Object games such as chess and tic tac toe for guests to enjoy.

Of the 50 deluxe staterooms and suites, over 80 percent feature private balconies and each one equipped with Missoni towels and ESPA amenities – the same luxury line found in the onboard Elements Spa.

Setting sail for the first time from Aqaba in Jordan last month, the Emerald Azzurra offers a small ship cruising experience to ports and harbors only accessible to smaller yachts, the company said in a statement.

The Emerald Azzurra is currently sailing an eight-day Mediterranean Enchantment itinerary which finishes in Dubrovnik on April 16.

Prices for the eight-day Mediterranean Enchantment departing later in the season, on Sept. 10, start from $5,495 per person. The itinerary visits Kotor, Sarandë (Albania), Kerkira (Corfu), Párga, Cephalonia and Itea (Delphi) before transiting the Corinth Canal to Athens.

The new yacht will be joined by sister yacht the Emerald Sakara in February 2023, with itineraries to the Seychelles, Black Sea and Middle East, on sale now.