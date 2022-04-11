Cruise Ships Return to the Port of Victoria After 2 Years

Holland America's Koningsdam arrived at the Victoria Cruise Terminal at the Breakwater District last week, becoming the first ship to call to a Canadian port since October 2019, according to a press release.

Industry partners and stakeholders gathered at the port of Victoria to celebrate the return of cruise to the region, welcoming the ship alongside community members that gathered on the Ogden Point Breakwater and between Pier A and Pier B.

The deep-water port last saw a cruise ship visit in October 2019; as of April 9, 905 days had passed since the return of a cruise ship to Canada.

The return of cruise in Victoria, the first season since 2019, will see 364 ship calls from now until early November and an anticipated 780,000 passengers.

All passengers and crew must be fully vaccinated to board ships entering Canada, a regulation and requirement put in place by Transport Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

“The safe resumption of cruise in Victoria, and in Canada, is the culmination of two years of hard work, advocacy, and planning. I am incredibly thankful to our partners and community for their support. Today is an emotional day for our entire team," said Ian Robertson, CEO, Greater Victoria Harbour Authority.

“This is a very significant day, and one we can all celebrate. The cruise ship industry is vital to BC tourism, and to thousands of people whose livelihoods rely on the regular arrival of ships. Working with our partners, including the federal government, health officials, industry and communities, our government has been doing everything we can to ensure B.C.’s cruise ship industry comes back strong. We know that cruise ship passengers want to experience British Columbia, and we are thrilled to welcome them back," added Hon. Rob Fleming, BC’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.