P&O Forced to Cancel Cruises Due to Lack of Crew

Citing crew availability issues, P&O Cruises UK has cancelled seven cruises on the Arcadia, extending through a June 23 departure to the Norwegian fjords.

The ship had just restarted service for the brand in late March, marking the Carnival-owned company's return to full operations.

"The impact of Covid upon airlines and general disruption has necessitated the cancellations as we need to move crew from Arcadia to other ships in the fleet," P&O said, in a social media post.

With the Arcadia going into a pause state, the ship now returns to service on July 5 for a two-week journey to Iceland, sailing roundtrip from Southampton, England.

