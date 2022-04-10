Submarines Allow Passengers to Follow in Explorers’ Footsteps

The latest cruise ship to feature submarines onboard is the Viking Octantis, which has just completed its first Antarctica season, with two U-Boat Worx Cruise Sub 7 -300 aboard.

The subs allow guests to follow in the footsteps of explorers, such as Roald Amundsen, Ernest Shackleton and Robert Falcon Scott, in a way that they never could have imagined, according to the April newsletter from U-Boat Worx.

“With 95 percent of the oceans still left unexplored,” the company stated, “the chance to find new species in the Antarctic is ever present.” Marine biologists accompany passengers on each submarine dive, educating them about the wildlife that exists in these frigid waters.

In other developments, U-Boat Worx has launched a second pilot training location in Curacao, offering what it calls “a new experience program” for the novice. The four-day program promises official training and certification around submersibles.

The product range also includes the two-person NEMO for personal, individual use, capable of diving up to 100 meters or 330 feet.

The newest version is the Super Sub capable of operating at speeds in excess of 8 knots. The first Super Sub will be available for delivery in Spring 2023.