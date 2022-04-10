P&O Cruises Australia Announces Pacific Explorer Homecoming

P&O Cruises Australia’ flagship, the Pacific Explorer, will return to Sydney Harbour on April 18 to lead the restart of cruising in Australia.

After over two years of absence due to the pandemic, cruise suppliers will soon be in recovery mode with the resumption of cruising based on comprehensive protocols to support its return.

“The Pacific Explorer’s return marked the start of rebuilding cruise tourism in Australia, which, prior to the pandemic, contributed more than $5 billion a year to the national economy,” said Marguerite Fitzgerald, President of Carnival Australia and P&O Cruises.

According to a statement, the Pacific Explorer will arrive to the Overseas Passenger Terminal at 10.30 a.m. local time on the Easter Monday holiday.

“Seeing Pacific Explorer sail into Sydney Harbour will be an emotional moment for our employees, many thousands of guests and our numerous cruise suppliers, travel agents and entertainers,” added Fitzgerald.

Based on protocols developed with government authorities, the Pacific Ewxplorer’s first guest cruise will be a four-night round trip from Sidney to Brisbane schedule to depart on May 31.