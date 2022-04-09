Atlas Ocean Voyages Offers New Program in Western Europe, Norwegian Fjords

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced three new Western European voyages aboard the World Navigator.

The new Norwegian Fjords and London, Holland, and France voyages depart in August and September 2022 and feature multiple overnights in ports, which provide opportunities for guests to opt for extensive tour options.

"The World Navigator’s new late-summer voyages bring travelers to the Norwegian Fjords and Western Europe at one of the best times of the year,” Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages said, in a statement.

The World Navigator, due to its small size, will navigate narrow waterways and rivers to dock in the center of Amsterdam, London, Antwerp and Bordeaux for convenient access to every city.

“These port-intensive itineraries feature multiple overnights in some of the region’s most sophisticated destinations far removed from current global events. And the World Navigator’s small size provides guests a more personalized and immersive, luxe-adventure experience,” said Aliberti.

On the new 12-night Norwegian Fjords voyage, departing roundtrip from Hamburg on August 26, 2022, guests visit fjordlands of Southern and Western Norway, including Sognefjord, the country’s largest fjord.

The next 12-night Hamburg-London sail will begin on September 7. On September 19, the ship sailsa 13-night itinerary from London to Porto, Portugal.

The World Navigator will also cruise Iceland, Greenland and the Arctic in summer 2022; Central and South America in the autumn; and return to Antarctica for its winter 2022-2023 season.

In winter 2023, the World Traveller will sail its inaugural season in Antarctica. Other ships such as the World Seeker, the World Adventurer and the World Discoverer will join the fleet by 2024.