Vancouver

Hurtigruten Expeditions Announces Record 2023-2024 Season

Fridtjof Nansen

Hurtigruten Expeditions has announced its 2023/2024 expedition cruise program, the most extensive in the history of the company

According to a statement, Hurtigruten Expeditions’ new 2023/2024 season includes more than 150 itineraries stretch across five continents with the widest ever selection of Galápagos, Antarctica, Arctic and West Africa expeditions.

“We are thrilled to offer the greatest ever selection of adventure travel opportunities covering some of the most extraordinary areas of our planet,” said Hurtigruten Expeditions CEO Asta Lassesen.

Hurtigruten Expeditions has spent the recent global pause in cruising to further investments and upgrades, according to the company.

Some of the highlights include four different year-round itineraries in the Galápagos Islands aboard the MS Santa Cruz II. The company will work in collaboration with the Ecuadorian company Metropolitan Touring, said the statement.

Ranging from 12 to 23 days, other new offerings include34 different Antarctica expeditions, with three ships exploring Falkland Islands and South Georgia, including several 16-day attempts to push south of the Antarctic Circle.

The size of the expedition team on all Hurtigruten Expeditions’ ships will also increase even further providing guests with a wide range of activities to choose from, such as more kayaking, more small-boat exploration, hiking, lectures, and science projects among other activities.  

“Bigger expedition teams mean more of everything – more experts, more knowledge, more activities, and more options for our guests,” added Lassesen.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB Inbev News
Tarragona

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,634 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

NIT

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today