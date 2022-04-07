Seabourn Ready for 2022 Summer in Eastern Mediterranean

Seabourn is getting ready for its summer in the Eastern Mediterranean with the Seabourn Encore, set to sail in the region between April and November 2022.

“Everyone is drawn to a different part of the world for their own particular reasons, but there is no question that the Eastern Mediterranean has long been a favorite of Seabourn guests,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “From beautiful beaches to fascinating culture, history and cuisine, guests sailing on Seabourn Encore will find many interesting sites to explore at nearly every turn.”

The seven-day voyages between Athens and Istanbul visit some of the most popular destinations in the Greek Isles and Turkish coast beginning April 17, 2022 and there are also week-long Holy Land voyages between Athens and Haifa (Tel Aviv), the gateway to biblical and historical sites of Israel.

In addition are seven-day sailings between Venice and Athens, visiting towns in Greece and along the Adriatic Sea, including the Croatian cities of Dubrovnik and Zadar in one direction and Sibenik and Kotor, Montenegro on the way back.

The season will mark Seabourn’s return to Turkey for the first time since 2016, with calls in Cesme, Bodrum and Kusadasi.

Guests can look forward to new offers from the luxury cruise line: