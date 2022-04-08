Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet Location and Status: April Update

With 13 ships now back in service and three more vessels returning soon, the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet is active again.
Cruise Industry News tracked the location and status of every Norwegian ship as of Apr. 8, 2022:
Norwegian Prima
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 3,215 guests
Status: Under construction
Location: Marghera, Italy
With its inaugural cruise set to depart in August, the new Norwegian Prima is on final stages of construction ahead of its August debut.
Norwegian Encore
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Norwegian Encore is currently wrapping up a season in the Eastern Caribbean ahead of a repositioning cruise to the West Coast. Starting in May, the vessel is set to offer week-long Alaska cruises.
Norwegian Bliss
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: West Coast
Anchored at Cabo San Lucas today, the Norwegian Bliss is offering Mexican Riviera cruises from the Port of Los Angeles.
Norwegian Joy
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Another ship wrapping up its winter season, the Norwegian Joy is offering a last few Miami-based Western Caribbean cruises before repositioning to New York City on Apr. 26.
Norwegian Escape
Year Built: 2015
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Port Canaveral, Florida
The Norwegian Escape is currently being repaired while docked in Port Canaveral, Florida. Now out of service for three weeks, the Escape ran aground off Dominican Republic on Mar. 14, suffering minor damage while being freed with the help of tugboats.
Norwegian Getaway
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: East Coast
Sailing from New York City, the Norwegian Getaway is presently offering a series of East Coast and Bermuda cruises. In late April, the vessel is set to start a transatlantic crossing to Europe, kicking off a short season in the Baltic.
Norwegian Breakaway
Year Built: 2013
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Norwegian Breakaway is offering Western Caribbean cruises from the Port of New Orleans. The week-long itineraries include calls in Cozumel, Harvest Caye, Costa Maya and Roatán and is set to be repeated through the end of April.
Norwegian Epic
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: North Atlantic
The Norwegian Epic is currently crossing the North Atlantic ahead of a summer season in the Western Mediterranean. Starting on Apr. 17, the 4,200-guest ship is set to offer a program of week-long cruises visiting Spain, France and Italy.
Norwegian Gem
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
Based in New York City, the Norwegian Gem is offering a series of cruises to Bermuda, the East Coast and the Eastern Caribbean.
Norwegian Jade
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
The Norwegian Jade resumed service on Mar. 30, kicking off a program in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Norwegian Pearl
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: East Coast
After resuming service in December, the Norwegian Pearl is currently based in Boston for a series of week-long cruises to Bermuda.
Norwegian Jewel
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: West Coast
The Norwegian Jewel ended its two-year operational pause in March, welcoming guests back for a Panama Canal cruise. The vessel is now set to offer cruises in the West Coast before kicking off a summer program in Alaska.
Pride of America
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
Norwegian’s Hawaii-based ship, the Pride of America is docked in Honolulu. After several months in the West Coast, the vessel returned to Hawaii recently, ready to resume service on Apr. 9.
Norwegian Dawn
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Currently based in Tampa, the Norwegian Dawn is completing its winter season in the Caribbean. After two repositioning cruises, the vessel is set to launch service in Europe in mid-May.
Norwegian Star
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,200 guests
Status: In service
Location: Mediterranean
After a two-year hiatus, the Norwegian Star welcomed guests back on Apr. 3, kicking off a summer European program. The 2001-built vessel is now sailing in the Mediterranean, ahead of a series of cruises in Northern Europe.
Norwegian Sun
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,002 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Pacific Ocean
The Norwegian Sun is awaiting its service resumption anchored off the Port of Balboa, Panama.
Norwegian Spirit
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Gulf of Thailand
The Norwegian Spirit is currently sailing in the Gulf of Thailand, ahead of welcoming the guests back for a series of South Pacific cruises in May.
Norwegian Sky
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Miami, Florida
After resuming service in March, the Norwegian Sky is offering a series of short cruises to the Bahamas from Miami.