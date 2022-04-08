Vancouver

Valiant Lady Calls in A Coruña

Valiant Lady in A Coruna

The Valiant Lady from Virgin Voyages has made its maiden call to A  Coruña, calling on March 23 with a scheduled return on May 4.

During the ship’s inaugural call to the city, the President of the Port Authority of A Coruña, Martín Fernández Prado, expressed his satisfaction at welcoming the ship on its first call to a Spanish port, further proof of the city’s leading position within the cruise industry in northwest Spain.

Valiant Lady

The port said in a statement that it ranks first in the number of cruise ship calls on the Iberian Peninsula’s Cantabrian-Atlantic seaboard, from Lisbon to France.

Cruise traffic to the Port of A Coruña has grown substantially over the last ten years, according to a release, as the port has seen a sharp increase in calls.

Port officials attributed this to the mild climate, stunning natural landscapes, architectural heritage, food and beverage and leisure and cultural options, as well as the proximity to the city center.

The port expects 150 calls in 2022, breaking the previous record of 120 set in 2017. There are 40 calls scheduled in April and May, including four triple-ship days.

