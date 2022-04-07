Royal Caribbean Now Offering Crew Shore Leave in Caribbean Ports

Royal Caribbean International is now offering shore leave in select Caribbean ports to crew, according to a letter sent to crew onboard ships selected to trial the program.

According to the letter, the program will run from April 8 through April 22 on six ships, believed to be the Odyssey, Freedom, Harmony, Navigator, Liberty and Grandeur of the Seas.

The company will allow 150 crew to disembark in the ports, which for crew aboard the Odyssey, for example, include Curacao, Aruba, Costa Maya and Cozumel.

Advanced sign up is required through a crew member's manager.

Crew members must be up to date with vaccinations and a booster (if eligible), the company said. Masks are required while indoors or inside transportation and masks and crew members are recommended to follow social distancing guidelines.

The company said it will continue its bubble tours for crew, which it is said to be offering globally.

A review of the crew shore leave trial program will be conducted later this month to "confirm continuity of the program in Caribbean Ports of Call."