Vancouver

Costa Marks Cruise Restart from Genoa with Firenze

Costa Firenze

The Costa Firenze has made her debut in Genoa, marking the restart of Costa’s cruises from the city.

Guests will be able to disembark freely as the company will no longer require bubble-style excursions. 

Costa said it will call at Genoa every Thursday through November as part of a one-week Western Mediterranean itinerary, which also includes Marseille, Barcelona, Cagliari, Palermo and Civitavecchia/Rome.

In addition to the Costa Firenze, starting in November and through the end of the year, the Costa Luminosa will also be in Genoa every Sunday, again for one-week cruises in the Western Mediterranean.

In 2022 Costa will be in Genoa for a total of 45 calls, after only a few calls in 2021 and 2020.

Numbers will continue growing in 2023 too with weekly calls on Fridays from the new Costa Toscana. 

“After a two-year pause, we are finally returning regularly with our cruises to Genoa. We are doing so with a new-generation ship, Costa Firenze, and an even richer product that will allow to explore our destinations in the best possible way," said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises.

“Costa Firenze, as well as the other ships in the fleet, offer the opportunity to generate shared value in the territories, and contribute to creating models of future development that are sustainable and able to multiply growth opportunities for the territory. I am thinking, for example, of projects such as cold ironing, i.e., the use of land-based energy for ships calling at ports," he said.

