Ritz-Carlton Shows Off Staterooms on Ship

Grand Suite

The Evrima from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is inching closer to her delayed August start as the brand today unveiled photographs of a number of cabins on the 298-guest ship.

The company said the photographs were early snapshots. 

Signature Suite

“The interiors ofEvrimaperfectly blend timeless elegance and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Boasting a residential feel, the suites’ design inspiration includes the sleek and contemporary look of The Ritz-Carlton Residences in Sunny Isles, Miami Beach and Los Angeles, and offers a spacious setting, innovative marine qualities and some of the most design-forward yacht interiors in the world,” the company said in a statement.

Loft Suite

Set to launch in August after a number of delays, the Evrima is being finished at Astander Shipyard in Spain.

Two more larger ships were ordered recently from Chantiers, set to debut in 2024 and 2025.

Above photos: Grand Suite, Signature Suite and Loft Suite, 

