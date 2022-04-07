Fred. Olsen Cruise Announces 93-Night Cruise in 2023

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has unveiled grand 93-night voyage, the "Intrepid Beauty of Africa and Indian Ocean" for 2023.

The Bolette, which will set sail from Southampton in November 2023, will depart on an itinerary that has been hand-crafted by Fred Olsen Jr. himself alongside his team of dedicated Journey Planners.

Guests will have the chance to seek out lemurs in Madagascar, spend time with a Dabbawala in Mumbai and walk the Namibian desert aboard Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Grand Voyage in 2023.

Martin Lister, Head of Itinerary Planning and Destination Experience at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “It is a cruise that offers countless highlights, and we can’t wait to share these experiences with our guests.

“This sailing is a real adventure, and working closely with Mr Olsen Jnr himself, we have curated this itinerary to allow guests to have real, immersive experiences ashore."

Guests will enjoy exploring ashore in each of the destinations, including overnight stays in Victoria, Seychelles and Mombasa, Kenya, a two-night stay in Port Louis, Mauritius, plus a three-night extended stay in Cape Town, South Africa, where historical sites such as Signal Hill and Robben Island await.

“Whether that’s visiting the spice plantations or helping Dabawallas deliver tiffin boxes to locals in Mumbai, walking the colossal dunes of the world’s oldest desert in Namib, or taking in the cultures and traditions of destinations away from the beaten tourist track, including in Mozambique, Ghana, Mayotte and Senegal,” Lister said.

The Bolette’s also includes viists to Morocco, Malta, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Tanzania, Madagascar and many other countries