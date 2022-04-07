Vancouver

Marine Hotel Association Announces 2023 Show in Naples

MHA logo

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has announced its 2023 conference and trade show will be in Naples, Florida, April 2-4.

The Naples location is a favorite among MHA members and cruise lines, with the event hosted beachside at the Naples Grand Resort.

The 2023 event marks the 38th such event for the MHA, a not-for-profit association bringing hotel, food and beverage and supply chain vendors and cruise lines together. 

The 2023 show marks the association's return to Naples, which last held the event in 2019.

Since then, the MHA recently held its 37th conference and trade show in Orlando this past March, hosted the Symposium at Sea aboard Virgin's Scarlet Lady in 2201, and had a number of virtual events. 

Interested attendees can learn more about the MHA's event in Naples and explore membership options here.

 

