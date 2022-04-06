Lindblad Expeditions Unveils New National Geographic Islander ll

The former Crystal Esprit is in the process of being transformed into Lindblad Expeditions' new National Geographic Islander ll as Lindblad gets the ship ready for year-round service in the Galapagos for 48 guests later this year.

“I had the pleasure of being in Galápagos for the first-time last week and you could feel the Lindblad- National Geographic legacy in these iconic islands—from the second-generation Galápagos crew aboard, to the locally grown food on the table to stories of the role we have played in supporting conservation in the archipelago,” stated Dolf Berle, president and CEO of Lindblad Expeditions.

The ship recently completed a 22-day drydock in Europe.

“With the new National Geographic Islander II, we will be able to build on that legacy and offer an even greater connection to Galápagos and its people for just 48 guests," Berle said.

The National Geographic Islander ll’s top-to-bottom refit will elevate the guest experience to an entirely new level, the company said.

Travelers will find encircling teak decks that gracefully connect the indoor and outdoor spaces, a well-outfitted observation deck, indoor-outdoor dining options, 26 light and airy suites, and new expedition amenities including a marina and Science Hub.

Elegantly appointed, each of the 26 suites feature large windows, convertible king/twin beds, sofa, marble double-sink bathrooms, stocked mini-bar, Wi-Fi, flat-screen TV and ample closets. The four Islander Suites, three of them brand new, have four windows, separate living rooms and bathrooms outfitted with a tub and rain shower. Connecting suites are available, plus four dedicated solo suites and triple options. The Santa Cruz Islander Suite can be reserved as a family suite with a connecting double suite.

The reimagined Cove lounge will be the gathering spot for pre-dinner recaps, crafted cocktails and enriching presentations. Dining will be offered in the newly expanded al fresco Patio Café and sophisticated Yacht Club Restaurant.

The new Science Hub — outfitted with an interactive video display, lab benches and seating — will connect guests to the Lindblad-National Geographic legacy of supporting conservation and research. Two Cabins for Conservation Suites, designated exclusively for Galápagos community members, local and international researchers, educators, storytellers, and other experts, will provide guests a deeper connection to people and place.

The refit of the ship for Galápagos includes key environmental and fuel-efficient upgrades like reduced outdoor lighting, special paint, and recycled water from new air conditioning systems, the company said.