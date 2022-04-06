Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals NFT Collection

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced it will sail into the Metaverse with the launch of the cruise industry’s first collection of NFTs.

The company said it will open for auction and sale a collection of six NFTs to celebrate the launch of the company’s Norwegian Prima Class on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET on NCL’s soon to launch online NFT marketplace.

The NFT art pieces were created by Manuel Di Rita, widely known as "Peeta," the Italian artist who designed the hull art on the Norwegian Prima and her sister vessel Norwegian Viva.

The first of the six art pieces will be auctioned at the starting rate of $2,500, with the remaining NFTs sold for prices beginning at $250.

The winner of the auction will also be awarded a balcony stateroom on one of Norwegian Prima’s U.S. inaugural voyages, setting sail from the brand's new PortMiami terminal.

"We are so excited to partner with Peeta on this first for our brand and for the industry," said President and CEO Harry Sommer. "Peeta is a talented artist who has brought the magic and beauty of the ocean to our ships, so we are happy to share this with our guests and to donate the proceeds of this new venture to Teach For America, an organization and a cause very near and dear to our hearts."

The first piece in the NFT collection resembles the hull art on Norwegian Prima and provides the buyer an opportunity to own a piece of the Norwegian Prima for years to come.

The additional five NFT pieces showcase some of the innovative 3D designs often depicted in Peeta’s works and will be featured aboard Norwegian Prima including in the ship’s three-level Penrose Atrium.

"We strive to adopt the most cutting-edge technology at Norwegian Cruise Line and strongly believe that providing our guests the opportunity to own digital assets that connect them with an unforgettable cruise experience is an essential step forward," says Scott Piccolo, Chief Digital Experience Officer at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH). "We are incredibly proud to work with Peeta on the cruise industry’s first ever NFT collection."

All proceeds from the NFT auction and sales will be donated to Teach For America. Teach For America finds, develops, and supports a network of leaders who expand opportunity for children from classrooms, schools, and every sector and field that shapes the broader systems in which schools operate.