Royal Caribbean's Spectrum Arrives in Singapore

The Spectrum of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International has arrived in Singapore, where it will be based through April 2023, according to the company.

Revenue cruises are slated to start on the Quantum Ultra-class ship on April 11 with three- and four-night ocean getaways.

“We are excited that Spectrum of the Seas will call Singapore home for the year ahead; this Quantum Ultra Class ship brings a wealth of adventure across activities, entertainment and dining to our guests. Extending Spectrum’s Singapore season for a full year, demonstrates Royal Caribbean’s commitment to the market and underscores the growth potential for cruising in the region,” said Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.

“We are thrilled with our success in having returned to sailing with Quantum of the Seas, and Spectrum is the opportunity to showcase innovation and bring holidaymakers even more incredible and memorable holidays.”

“The arrival of Spectrum couldn’t have come at a better time, just as Singapore shifts towards general vaccinated travel and readies for a strong recovery. We will continue to work with Royal Caribbean and other industry partners to steer cruising in the region towards greater heights,” said Annie Chang, Director of Cruise, Singapore Tourism Board (STB). “Almost a half million people have sailed since Singapore restarted cruises in November 2020, including many first-time cruisers. We strongl believe that the popularity of cruising and our strong fundamentals will enable Southeast Asia to become the world’s next cruising playground.”