Broward Approves Disney Terminal Design Contract at Port Everglades

Transforming Port Everglades' Cruise Terminal 4 into a second home for Disney Cruise Line received the green light today as the Broward County Commission approved Bermello, Ajamil & Partners, Inc. for design and consulting services, according to a press release.

"Disney is known for its remarkable creativity worldwide. I'm sure this new terminal will reflect the magical Disney experience for travelers. We are certainly very happy and complimented that Disney Cruise Line will be sailing from our Port Everglades," said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine.

According to a statement. improvements to Cruise Terminal 4 and the adjacent berth will begin once the interior and exterior designs are complete.

The entire project must be completed by Fall of 2023 when Disney Cruise Line sails for the first time from Port Everglades.

"Our Seaport Construction staff has been working closely with teams of Imagineers and other creative groups to brainstorm designs and ideas to maximize guest flow and efficiency. I am excited to see the final product," said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels.

"We continue to make progress on our specially-designed Disney Cruise Line terminal, which will allow us to provide the outstanding experience our guests have come to expect from us, along with that special touch of Disney magic," said Disney Cruise Line SVP and General Manager Sharon Siskie.

The cruise line is bringing its magic to Broward County's cruise port under a 15-year partnership that includes one ship to be homeported in Port Everglades year-round beginning Fall 2023, joined by a second, seasonal ship in 2025.