Lindblad Announces New Replacement Voyages

Lindblad Expeditions has announced five new voyages to replace their itineraries impacted by the Ukrainian invasion.

“To the hundreds of guests whose trips have been impacted, we are grateful for your understanding as we have worked to develop alternative itineraries that offer compelling opportunities for the authentic and immersive exploration you expect from us,” stated Dolf Berle, president CEO of Lindblad Expeditions in his letter to guests booked on the cancelled voyages.

“We hope that you find these new trips as exciting as we do. To thank you for your patience and continued loyalty throughout what has been a very challenging period, we are pleased to offer you 25% off when you book a cabin on one of these new voyages,” Berle concluded in his letter.

The offer is available on select 2022 departures on the five new itineraries for bookings made by June 30, 2022.

The 25% off offer is valid for new bookings only, and subject to availability at time of booking.

The new voyages include: