AIDAcosma Set for Christening by Kristina Vogel

The AIDAcosma will be christened this Saturday at the port of Hamburg by Kristina Vogel, a German cyclist.

As part of the ceremony, a light show will also transform the evening sky over the Hanseatic city into a sea of bright colors.

The highlight of the 20-minute show will be the festive naming ceremony with Vogel on the Ocean Deck of the AIDAcosma.

The musical star guest of the evening is DJ ALLE FARBEN. The Berlin superstar DJ is one of the most successful German artists when it comes to house music. After the naming ceremony, he will also give an exclusive one-hour concert in the AIDAcosma Theatrium.

In addition, Ingo Appelt, , one of Germany's best-known comedians, will be part of the entertainment program. Furthermore, DJ MOCKABY, will be DJing at the AIDAcosma Beach Club in the night of the christening, the company said in a press release.

The guests will also be treated to culinary delights by a star-studded line-up: Stefan Marquard and Franz Schned have jointly created a christening menu and will also be serving up further delicacies during the christening voyage.

Starting at 9:30 p.m. local time, AIDA Cruises will broadcast the naming ceremony live from the AIDAcosma and from Hamburg on www.aida.de/taufe, on the AIDA YouTube channel and onboard all AIDA ships in the worldwide. The christening show will be hosted by the German journalist and TV presenter Wolfram Kons.

The ship will sail at 11:30 p.m. on its two-week cruise.

From April 23 to October 15, 2022, the AIDAcosma will be offering voyages from Palma (Mallorca) and Barcelona. Florence, Rome and Corsica are also on the program. Starting in the fall, the AIDAcosma will set course for its sunny winter home in Dubai.