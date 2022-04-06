Saga Launches 2023 Ocean Cruise Itineraries

Saga has unveiled its ocean cruises itineraries for 2023 ranging from a 78-night South American cruise to a five-night British Isles sailing.

“Our guests are already excited about our 2023 schedule and so are we. We are offering a range of cruises from our 78-night South American itinerary, through to the shorter week-long British Isles and Fjords options, which are a fantastic introduction to cruising for those wanting to try it for the first time,” said Nigel Blanks, CEO of Saga Cruises, in a statement.

According to the statement, the new itineraries include new destinations, ports and experiences for guests with up to 35% off the full fare price for early bookers.

“Our beautiful boutique ocean cruise ships, Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure, have been designed with our guests in mind from the décor and the wrap-around promenade through to the numerous restaurants and entertainment facilities. Every cabin has its own private balcony with uninterrupted sea views and everything from the chauffeur service to meals, Wi-Fi and gratuities are included in the price,” added Blanks.

Among the key highlights, Saga announced a 78-night South American itinerary departing from Portsmouth on the Spirit of Adventure on January 12. The cruise travels around the vast South American coastline. Prices start from £17,663 per person.

Departing on September 26, 2023 on the Spirit of Discovery is a 28-night cruise, The Autumn Colors of New England is a 28-day voyage along the stunning East Coast of the USA and Canada coastline to Newfoundland. Prices start from £8,073 per person.

There also is a 30-night Springtime in the Caribbean cruise, for those looking to head to warmer places in North America. Departing Portsmouth on March 5, 2023 on the Spirit of Discovery. Prices start on £6,712 per person.

Guests looking to test a short cruise will have many short rage voyages available such as A Norwegian Trilogy, a seven-day cruise departing on the Spirit of adventure on May 7, 2023. The itinerary also includes a five-night Capital of the Emerald Isle itinerary departing on April 4 on the Spirit of Discovery.