Over 15,000 Cruise Passengers Expected in San Juan Today

Four large cruise ships set to dock today in San Juan means the city will see over 15,000 cruise guests in port.

The MSC Seashore and Allure of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International docked in the morning in Puerto Rico, while the Celebrity Edge and Symphony of the Seas were expected to call in the afternoon and stay to the late evening.

The Allure of the Symphony will share the same berth, with the Allure departing around 3:00 p.m. local time and making way for the Symphony, which is scheduled to dock for about six hours, calling from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Monday was a busy day for the Puerto Rican port too, with the Wonder of the Seas in town for Royal Caribbean International.