Carnival Cruise Line Raises Daily Gratuities

Carnival Cruise Line is raising the price of recommended daily crew gratuities onboard its vessels.

Effective for all cruises departing on or after May 1, the increase was communicated via a letter sent to booked guests.

For standard staterooms, the new recommended amount is $14.50 per person per day, up from $13.99.

Suite guests are now suggested to pay $16.50 per person per day, up from $15.99.

“Our shipboard team members work hard to provide exceptional and friendly service, so we hope you will agree that this slight increase is well deserved,” Neil Palomba, the brand’s Chief Operations Officer, said in the statement.

The updated amounts will be automatically added to the passenger's onboard account during their cruise.

According to Palomba, the guests are still free to adjust gratuities while onboard at their discretion.

Passengers are also welcomed to prepay their gratuities at the current rates.