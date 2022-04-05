San Diego

Keel Laid for Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas

Icon of the Seas Keel Laying

The building of Royal Caribbean International's new Icon of the Seas has reached a milestone ahead of its fall 2023 debut as a keel-laying ceremony took place at Meyer Turku to officially mark the start of the ship's physical construction, with Royal Caribbean and Meyer Turku senior executives and teams in attendance.

"Five years ago, we began dreaming of Icon of the Seas, and now the next phase of this iconic adventure is beginning," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "As this game-changing ship takes shape, the excitement from families and travelers alike, travel advisors and our partners continues to build. Later this year, we'll reveal the lineup of firsts and favorites that will set a new standard for vacations come fall 2023."

At the ceremony, the working teams behind constructing Icon were joined by Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group; Richard Fain, chairman, Royal Caribbean Group; Meyer Group Managing Partner Bernard Meyer; and Meyer Turku CEO Tim Meyer.

The Icon will be the first of three Royal Caribbean ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

