Virgin's Resilient Lady Completes Sea Trials at 23 Knots

The new Resilient Lady from Virgin Voyages is inching closer to her debut this summer, having successfully completed her final sea trial, and returning safely to Fincantieri's Sestri Shipyard in Genoa, Italy.

During the speed trial, she reached an impressive speed of 23 knots (26.5 mph or 42.6 km/h), the company said.

"We're continuing to work closely with the Fincantieri team to get Resilient Lady ready before her debut in August out of Athens. Together, our marine teams are testing her safety systems, automation, power generation and propulsion systems," Virgin said, in a statement.

With the Scarlet Lady entering service in 2021, and the Valiant Lady in March, the Resilient Lady makes it three ships for Virgin when she starts cruising from Athens in August.