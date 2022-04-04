Ambassador's New Ambience Ready to Sail

The new Ambience for Ambassador Cruise Line has emerged from her long drydock and is ready to start operations out of the UK later this month.

After being transformed for the new startup UK brand in Croatia, the ship recently arrived in Bar City in Montenegro (pictured above) which has become a key stop for crew transfers for cruise lines.

After launching at as the Regal Princess in 1981, the ship became the Pacific Dawn for P&O Australia in 2017 where it sailed through 2020. After a brief stint as the Satoshi, a cryptocurrency hub, the vessel was bought by Ambassador Cruise Line.

The new brand debuts into service with the ship this month, while a second ship, the Ambition (former AIDAmira) starts service for the company in 2023.