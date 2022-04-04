Hornblower Group Names Adam Peakes EVP, CFO

Hornblower Group announced today Adam C. Peakes has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, according to a press release.

Peakes will report to Kevin Rabbitt, chief executive officer, Hornblower Group.

As Hornblower Group’s CFO, Peakes will oversee the company’s global shared services functions of Finance & Accounting, Human Resources, Information Technology and Marine Operations. the company said in a statement.

"I am excited to welcome Adam to the Hornblower family and work with him as a trusted partner,” said Kevin Rabbitt, chief executive officer, Hornblower Group. “Adam’s more than 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions and financings in the global capital markets will be highly valuable for our organization. We continue to remain focused on growing our global portfolio of offerings,while exploring new and innovative ways to build on our standard of excellence in delivering amazing experiences for our guests.”

Peakes said: “This is an incredible opportunity for me both professionally and personally. Kevin and the Hornblower Group leadership team have established clear goals to strengthen and enhance the experiential travel and transportation industries and the unmatched service they provide to their guests. I look forward to working with the leadership team to ensure Hornblower Group delivers on this objective and continues to provide unforgettable experiences for its guests across the globe.”

Peakes comes to Hornblower from Merichem Corporation,a large private industrial services company, serving as the company CFO, and previously as CFO at Noble Corporation,one of the largest publicly traded offshore drilling contractors in the oil and gas industry.

Prior to that, he had a nearly 20-year career as an Investment Banker, serving as a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, then as a Partner at the boutique investment banking firm of Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company. Peakes additionally spent time working in the sports industry, including playing professional basketball in Europe and later as a member of the Houston Rockets management team.

. Peakes graduated from Rice University where he played Division I basketball and was a two-time Academic All-American, and the Southwest Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year. He gained his MBA from Harvard Business School.Additionally, Mr. Peakes serves on the Board of Directors for Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO), and he is Chairman of the Board of Advisors for Rice University Jones School of Management (Rice MBA).

Outside of work, Peakes enjoys spending time with his wife and four children as well as traveling, reading, and playing golf. He currently resides in Houston, Texas.