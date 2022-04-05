Havila Wins Next Generation Ship Award

The Havila Capella, Havila Voyages’ newest vessel, received the Next Generation Ship award for being the world’s most environmentally friendly coastal ship.

“Every year the debate to select a winner gets more intense, and 2022 was no exception,” said thestatement from Nor-shipping during the Ocean Leadership Conference in Oslo, on April 4.

“It is with great honor we receive the award for our first ship, Havila Capella, the world’s most environmentally friendly ship,” said CEO of Havila Voyages, Bent Martini

The Havila Capella was announced as the winner of The Next Generation Ship Award for demonstrating the greatest advances in environmental sustainability.

The ship is a plug-in hybrid with the largest battery packs, which allows her to sail for four hours without noise and emissions, according to a statement

The company also said the ship is ready to run on biogas, the cleanest fossil fuel currently available.

The vessel technology was developed in close partnership with Hav Group, Hav Design, Kongberg Maritime, scientific networks and built at the Tersan Shipyard in Turkey.

With a modern Nordic design, the Havila Capella can accommodate 468 passengers in 179 cabins and an additional 172 port-to-port passengers.

Moreover, the Norwegian company decided put a key focus on the food aboard the new vessel.

Instead of the buffets, passengers will enjoy personal culinary experiences with Norwegian ingredientson the ship.

“We are looking forward to welcoming three identical ships later this year forming an integral part of everyday traffic on the historical coastal route between Bergen and Kirkenes,” added Martini.

The four ships will be operating as part a ten-year contract with the Norwegian Government.

“Norway’s quiet and unspoiled nature, clean water and fresh air is worth taking care of, both for us and future generations. Because of that, we are focused on green solutions- for those who follow us to be able to experience the same,” he added.