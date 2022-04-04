Vancouver

Explora Journeys Inks Partnership with Signature Travel Network

Explora Journeys Ship Rendering

Explora Journeys, MSC's new luxury brand, today announced it has joined Signature Travel Network`s preferred partner roster, according to a press release.

Chris Austin, Chief Sales Officer Explora Journeys commented. “Explora Journeys` is honored that our new luxury lifestyle brand has become a preferred member with Signature Travel Network®. Signature`s members are many of the finest in the business and, we look forward to supporting our partnership for years to come. We look forward to welcome Signature`s valued clients as our guests when the first of our four ships EXPLORA I, sets sail on her maiden journey in May 2023."

Alex Sharp, President and Chief Executive Officer, Signature Travel Network added: “We are excited to welcome Explora Journeys to the Signature family as a preferred partner. As the world reopens, luxury cruising has been a leading choice for travelers and our members look forward to introducing this innovative new luxury brand to their clients.”

With sailings starting from six nights, the Inaugural Journeys Collection covers the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, UK, Iceland, Greenland, USA East Coast and Canada, Caribbean, South America, and Hawaii.

Tarragona

Fincantieri

Remy Cointreau

Tillberg Design of Sweden

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report