P&O Offers New Experiences on Iona Fjords Program

P&O Cruise's newest ship, the Iona, will set sail for its first season on April 9, 2022, with its guests set to visit the fjords or Norway.

Paul Ludlow, president of P&O Cruises, said: “After a very successful inaugural season of UK coastal cruises and the winter in the Canaries and Europe, we are delighted to see Iona embark on her first season in the fjords.

“These holidays offer adrenaline experiences combined with the tranquility of the natural environment. Norway is a destination best experienced by sea and with new, memorable experiences both on board and on shore, guests can embrace an exciting wilderness and wellbeing adventure or simply sit back and enjoy the panorama,” Ludlow said.

Among new experiences on weekly departures from Southampton, ex-SAS personnel and expert survival guides will take guests on a RIB ride from Hellesylt to Ljøkaia. They will then kayak along the glassy waters of Geirangerfjord, followed by a wilderness BBQ lunch.

Another new experience is yoga in the Blue Mountain Hall in Olden. Guests will practice gentle exercises and breathing techniques in this unique structure part-formed by a huge boulder that fell from the mountains in an avalanche 6,000 years ago.

Back onboard the ship, guests can experience fresh Norwegian flavours in Epicurean restaurant. Exclusive to the Iona, the six-course fine dining taster menu has been designed by award-winning restaurateur and P&O Cruises Local Food Hero, Kjartan Skjelde.

Among sample cruises is a seven-night sailing on August 27, departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Stavanger, Olden, Hellesylt, Geiranger, Geirangerfjord and Haugesund.