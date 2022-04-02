UnCruise Adventures Launches Spring Savings Offer

UnCruise Adventures has announced new spring adventure savings.

Now through June 15 travelers can experience their bucket list vacation on seven-night itineraries with select sailings through the remote islands of Southeast Alaska.

Guests can take advantage of combined savings for a limited time, offering exceptional value and a Spring Break for travelers’ wallets, according to a press release.



Spring Break for Your Wallet: New Savings Offers

Kids Double Adventure Deal: For a limited time save on adventure for kids 8-17. Receive $1000 savings per kid on select dates and itineraries now through June 15 for new bookings.

Go Solo!: Our popular no single supplement continues by popular demand. Solo adventurers save now through June 15.

Great Alaskan Escape: Get extra savings with a limited time last minute deal on select Alaskan itineraries. Book within 30 days of departure for April, May or June and save an additional 500 per cabin.

“We know there is still much pent-up demand for small ship cruising, and we are thrilled to be back strong for 2022. Our homeport of Juneau is a historic location, and the return of cruising will continue to rejuvenate the local economy,” states Captain Dan Blanchard, CEO of UnCruise Adventures. “It’s a place I’m proud to call home, and I look forward to personally welcoming my guests onboard.”