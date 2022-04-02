Genting Fleet Locations – April 2022

Waiting for their fates, the Genting Cruise Lines fleet is laid up in North America, Europe and Assia.
Cruise Industry News has tracked down the location and status of every oceangoing ship of Genting’s three cruise brands:
Global Dream
Brand: Dream Cruises
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 5,000 guests
Location: Wismar, Germany
Status: With 75 percent of its construction complete, the 208,000-ton Global Dream continues at the building dock of the MV Werften in Wismar, Germany. Especially designed for the Asian market, the 2,500-cabin vessel was scheduled to enter service in September, as one of the world’s largest cruise ships.
Crystal Endeavor
Brand: Crystal Cruises
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 200 guests
Location: Gibraltar Anchorage
Status: After a few weeks anchored off Uruguay, the Crystal Endeavor recently crossed the Atlantic, returning to Europe after a winter season in Antarctica. Under the management of V.Ships Leisure since February, the fleet’s only expedition vessel is now anchored in the Gibraltar Anchorage.
World Dream
Brand: Dream Cruises
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 3,400 guests
Location: Singapore
Status: The World Dream is currently docked at Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Terminal, after being arrested and brought under the management of V.Ships Leisure.
Unlike the rest of the Genting fleet, the 2017-built vessel continued to sail with guests until early March, when it completed a last cruise to nowhere from its Singapore homeport.
Genting Dream
Brand: Dream Cruises
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 3,400 guests
Location: Hong Kong Anchorage
Status: With its schedule suspended when Genting filed for wind up, the Genting Dream continues anchored off Hong Kong. Now under management of V.Ships Leisure, the 2016-built vessel had resumed service on July 30, offering short cruises to nowhere from Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.
The program continued until early January, when a request from the local government put the vessel on yet another operational pause.
Crystal Serenity
Brand: Crystal Cruises
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 980 guests
Location: Freeport, The Bahamas
Status: The Crystal Serenity was arrested in early February, while anchored off Freeport, The Bahamas. Brought under management of V.Ships Leisure a few days later, the 2003-built luxury vessel remains anchored off the Grand Bahama Island, along with its fleet mate Crystal Symphony.
Explorer Dream
Brand: Dream Cruises
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Port Klang, Malaysia
Status: After nearly two years in Taiwan, the Explorer Dream sailed to Malaysia in March. Currently anchored off Port Klang, the 1999-built vessel was the first to resume service in Asia.
In July 2020, it launched a series of short cruises in Taiwan that continued until May 2021, when local travel restrictions led to another service suspension. The program was later reprised in December, only a few weeks before Genting filed for wind up.
Crystal Symphony
Brand: Crystal Cruises
Year Built: 1995
Capacity: 848 guests
Location: Freeport, The Bahamas
Status: The Crystal Symphony is currently anchored off Freeport, The Bahamas. Like its fleet mate Crystal Serenity, the 1995-built luxury ship was arrested in early February, with V.Ships Leisure taking over its management a little later.
SuperStar Aquarius
Brand: Star Cruises
Year Built: 1993
Capacity: 1,529 guests
Location: Port Klang, Malaysia
Status: Out of cruise service since the pandemic started, the SuperStar Aquarius is presently docked in Port Klang, Malaysia.
In 2020, the Star Cruises’ vessel was used as a temporary accommodation in Singapore, receiving foreign workers who recovered from COVID-19.
SuperStar Gemini
Brand: Star Cruises
Year Built: 1992
Capacity: 1,472 guests
Location: Penang, Malaysia
Status: Another Star Cruises’ ship in the Malaysia, the SuperStar Gemini is presently docked in Penang after leaving the Langkawi Cruise Center in December 2021.
Like its sister ship SuperStar Aquarius, the 30-year-old vessel hasn’t reprised cruise operations since the beginning of the pandemic but has been used as a floating hotel. In 2020, while docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Terminal in Singapore, the ship served as temporary accommodation for foreign workers who recovered from COVID-19.
Star Pisces
Brand: Star Cruises
Year Built: 1991
Capacity: 1,384 guests
Location: Penang, Malaysia
Status: The Star Pisces is docked in Penang, Malaysia, since February. A former cruiseferry, the 1991-built vessel ended its cruise operations in late January, only a month after reentering service.
In December, the Pisces had become the first ship to resume regular operations for Star Cruises, launching a program of one- and two-night cruises from its Penang homeport.
The Taipan
Brand: Star Cruises
Year Built: 1989
Capacity: 64 guests
Location: Penang, Malaysia
Status: The Taipan is also at the Swettenham Pier in Penang. Previously used on private charters, the 32-cabin mega yacht was built in the late 1980s and has been docked at the Malaysian port since 2020.