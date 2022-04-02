Genting Fleet Locations – April 2022

Waiting for their fates, the Genting Cruise Lines fleet is laid up in North America, Europe and Assia.

Cruise Industry News has tracked down the location and status of every oceangoing ship of Genting’s three cruise brands:

Global Dream

Brand: Dream Cruises

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,000 guests

Location: Wismar, Germany

Status: With 75 percent of its construction complete, the 208,000-ton Global Dream continues at the building dock of the MV Werften in Wismar, Germany. Especially designed for the Asian market, the 2,500-cabin vessel was scheduled to enter service in September, as one of the world’s largest cruise ships.

Crystal Endeavor

Brand: Crystal Cruises

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 200 guests

Location: Gibraltar Anchorage

Status: After a few weeks anchored off Uruguay, the Crystal Endeavor recently crossed the Atlantic, returning to Europe after a winter season in Antarctica. Under the management of V.Ships Leisure since February, the fleet’s only expedition vessel is now anchored in the Gibraltar Anchorage.

World Dream

Brand: Dream Cruises

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 3,400 guests

Location: Singapore

Status: The World Dream is currently docked at Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Terminal, after being arrested and brought under the management of V.Ships Leisure.

Unlike the rest of the Genting fleet, the 2017-built vessel continued to sail with guests until early March, when it completed a last cruise to nowhere from its Singapore homeport.

Genting Dream

Brand: Dream Cruises

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 3,400 guests

Location: Hong Kong Anchorage

Status: With its schedule suspended when Genting filed for wind up, the Genting Dream continues anchored off Hong Kong. Now under management of V.Ships Leisure, the 2016-built vessel had resumed service on July 30, offering short cruises to nowhere from Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

The program continued until early January, when a request from the local government put the vessel on yet another operational pause.

Crystal Serenity

Brand: Crystal Cruises

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 980 guests

Location: Freeport, The Bahamas

Status: The Crystal Serenity was arrested in early February, while anchored off Freeport, The Bahamas. Brought under management of V.Ships Leisure a few days later, the 2003-built luxury vessel remains anchored off the Grand Bahama Island, along with its fleet mate Crystal Symphony.

Explorer Dream

Brand: Dream Cruises

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Port Klang, Malaysia

Status: After nearly two years in Taiwan, the Explorer Dream sailed to Malaysia in March. Currently anchored off Port Klang, the 1999-built vessel was the first to resume service in Asia.

In July 2020, it launched a series of short cruises in Taiwan that continued until May 2021, when local travel restrictions led to another service suspension. The program was later reprised in December, only a few weeks before Genting filed for wind up.

Crystal Symphony

Brand: Crystal Cruises

Year Built: 1995

Capacity: 848 guests

Location: Freeport, The Bahamas

Status: The Crystal Symphony is currently anchored off Freeport, The Bahamas. Like its fleet mate Crystal Serenity, the 1995-built luxury ship was arrested in early February, with V.Ships Leisure taking over its management a little later.

SuperStar Aquarius

Brand: Star Cruises

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 1,529 guests

Location: Port Klang, Malaysia

Status: Out of cruise service since the pandemic started, the SuperStar Aquarius is presently docked in Port Klang, Malaysia.

In 2020, the Star Cruises’ vessel was used as a temporary accommodation in Singapore, receiving foreign workers who recovered from COVID-19.

SuperStar Gemini

Brand: Star Cruises

Year Built: 1992

Capacity: 1,472 guests

Location: Penang, Malaysia

Status: Another Star Cruises’ ship in the Malaysia, the SuperStar Gemini is presently docked in Penang after leaving the Langkawi Cruise Center in December 2021.

Like its sister ship SuperStar Aquarius, the 30-year-old vessel hasn’t reprised cruise operations since the beginning of the pandemic but has been used as a floating hotel. In 2020, while docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Terminal in Singapore, the ship served as temporary accommodation for foreign workers who recovered from COVID-19.

Star Pisces

Brand: Star Cruises

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 1,384 guests

Location: Penang, Malaysia

Status: The Star Pisces is docked in Penang, Malaysia, since February. A former cruiseferry, the 1991-built vessel ended its cruise operations in late January, only a month after reentering service.

In December, the Pisces had become the first ship to resume regular operations for Star Cruises, launching a program of one- and two-night cruises from its Penang homeport.

The Taipan

Brand: Star Cruises

Year Built: 1989

Capacity: 64 guests

Location: Penang, Malaysia

Status: The Taipan is also at the Swettenham Pier in Penang. Previously used on private charters, the 32-cabin mega yacht was built in the late 1980s and has been docked at the Malaysian port since 2020.