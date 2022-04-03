AIDA Cruises: Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

After two years of limited operations, AIDA Cruises is planning to offer a complete summer program in 2022.

With its entire 13-ship fleet returning ahead of the season, Carnival Corporation's German brand is focusing on its core markets: Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Germany will see 10 ships offering varied itineraries from four different homeports: Kiel, Hamburg, Warnemunde and Bremerhaven.

Ranging from three to 27 nights, the cruises feature visits to popular destinations in Northern Europe, such as the Norwegian Fjords and the Baltic, and also to other regions, including Greenland and Svalbard.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment. Here’s the breakdown:

Northern Europe

AIDAnova

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200 guests

Built: 2018

Homeports: Kiel (Germany)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Norwegian Fjords, the Baltic and more

Sailing Season: May 14 to October 15

AIDAperla

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250 guests

Built: 2017

Homeports: Hamburg (Germany)

Length: Four to ten nights

Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords

Sailing Season: May 16 to October 5

AIDAprima

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250 guests

Built: 2016

Homeports: Hamburg (Germany) and Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Length: Seven and 14 nights

Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords and Western Europe with visits to England, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Norway

Sailing Season: May 21 to November 19

AIDAmar

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Warnemunde (Germany)

Length: Three to ten nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Sweden and Denmark, in addition to longer itineraries to the Baltic, with visits to Poland, Estonia, Finland, Latvia and more

Sailing Season: April 14 to October 30



AIDAsol

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174 guests

Built: 2011

Homeports: Hamburg (Germany)

Length: Five to 17 nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries visiting the British Islands, Western Europe, the Norwegian Fjords, Svalbard, Iceland and more

Sailing Season: May 8 to October 21

AIDAluna

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030

Built: 2009

Homeports: Kiel (Germany)

Length: Three to 17 nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Sweden and Norway, in addition to longer voyages to the Norwegian Fjords, Svalbard, Iceland and more

Sailing Season: April 25 to October 9

AIDAbella

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030

Built: 2008

Homeports: Kiel and Hamburg (Germany)

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, United Kingdom and more

Sailing Season: May 15 to September 18

AIDAdiva

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030

Built: 2007

Homeports: Warnemunde (Germany)

Length: Four to seven nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to Sweden and Denmark, in addition to seven-night itineraries to Norway or the Baltic

Sailing Season:April 11 to October 20

AIDAaura

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,270 guests

Built: 2003

Homeports: Hamburg and Bremerhaven (Germany)

Length: 12 to 27 nights

Itineraries: British Islands, Western Europe, Iceland, Greenland and more

Sailing Season: May 7 to October 4

AIDAvita

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,270 guests

Built: 2002

Homeports: Hamburg and Bremerhaven (Germany)

Length: 8 to 14 nights

Itineraries: Baltic and Norwegian Fjords

Sailing Season: July 24 to October 29

Mediterranean

AIDAcosma

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona (Spain)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Ajaccio

Sailing Season: April 22 to October 22

AIDAstella

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,192 guests

Built: 2013

Homeports: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Length: Ten and 11 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean and Atlantic with visits to Portugal, Spain, France, Italy and Malta

Sailing Season: April 28 to November 3

AIDAblu

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174 guests

Built: 2010

Homeports: Corfu (Greece)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic with visits to the Greek Islands, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, Turkey, Malta and more

Sailing Season: April 10 to October 9