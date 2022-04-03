AIDA Cruises: Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

After two years of limited operations, AIDA Cruises is planning to offer a complete summer program in 2022.
With its entire 13-ship fleet returning ahead of the season, Carnival Corporation's German brand is focusing on its core markets: Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.
Germany will see 10 ships offering varied itineraries from four different homeports: Kiel, Hamburg, Warnemunde and Bremerhaven.
Ranging from three to 27 nights, the cruises feature visits to popular destinations in Northern Europe, such as the Norwegian Fjords and the Baltic, and also to other regions, including Greenland and Svalbard.
Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment. Here’s the breakdown:
Northern Europe
AIDAnova
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200 guests
Built: 2018
Homeports: Kiel (Germany)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Norwegian Fjords, the Baltic and more
Sailing Season: May 14 to October 15
AIDAperla
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250 guests
Built: 2017
Homeports: Hamburg (Germany)
Length: Four to ten nights
Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords
Sailing Season: May 16 to October 5
AIDAprima
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250 guests
Built: 2016
Homeports: Hamburg (Germany) and Rotterdam (Netherlands)
Length: Seven and 14 nights
Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords and Western Europe with visits to England, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Norway
Sailing Season: May 21 to November 19
AIDAmar
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Warnemunde (Germany)
Length: Three to ten nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Sweden and Denmark, in addition to longer itineraries to the Baltic, with visits to Poland, Estonia, Finland, Latvia and more
Sailing Season: April 14 to October 30
AIDAsol
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174 guests
Built: 2011
Homeports: Hamburg (Germany)
Length: Five to 17 nights
Itineraries: Varied itineraries visiting the British Islands, Western Europe, the Norwegian Fjords, Svalbard, Iceland and more
Sailing Season: May 8 to October 21
AIDAluna
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030
Built: 2009
Homeports: Kiel (Germany)
Length: Three to 17 nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Sweden and Norway, in addition to longer voyages to the Norwegian Fjords, Svalbard, Iceland and more
Sailing Season: April 25 to October 9
AIDAbella
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030
Built: 2008
Homeports: Kiel and Hamburg (Germany)
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, United Kingdom and more
Sailing Season: May 15 to September 18
AIDAdiva
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030
Built: 2007
Homeports: Warnemunde (Germany)
Length: Four to seven nights
Itineraries: Short cruises to Sweden and Denmark, in addition to seven-night itineraries to Norway or the Baltic
Sailing Season:April 11 to October 20
AIDAaura
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,270 guests
Built: 2003
Homeports: Hamburg and Bremerhaven (Germany)
Length: 12 to 27 nights
Itineraries: British Islands, Western Europe, Iceland, Greenland and more
Sailing Season: May 7 to October 4
AIDAvita
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,270 guests
Built: 2002
Homeports: Hamburg and Bremerhaven (Germany)
Length: 8 to 14 nights
Itineraries: Baltic and Norwegian Fjords
Sailing Season: July 24 to October 29
Mediterranean
AIDAcosma
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400 guests
Built: 2021
Homeports: Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona (Spain)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean with visits to Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Ajaccio
Sailing Season: April 22 to October 22
AIDAstella
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,192 guests
Built: 2013
Homeports: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Length: Ten and 11 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean and Atlantic with visits to Portugal, Spain, France, Italy and Malta
Sailing Season: April 28 to November 3
AIDAblu
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174 guests
Built: 2010
Homeports: Corfu (Greece)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic with visits to the Greek Islands, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, Turkey, Malta and more
Sailing Season: April 10 to October 9