The Deutschland is Back with Phoenix Reisen

Phoenix Reisen has announced that after a two-year pause the company is bringing the Deutschland back in service, sailing its first cruise of the season on April 22.

Thus, the Bonn-based cruise operator continues its long-term mid-year full charter after the pandemic.

The Deutschland will be deployed from Bremerhaven sailing in Northern Europe – to the Norwegian fjords and as far north as Spitsbergen; to Iceland, in the Baltic, as well as to the Portuguese Atlantic islands.

Baltic port calls include Szczecin, Gdansk, Visby, Ventspils, Riga, Kuressaare, Tallinn, Helinki,

Turku, Karlskrona and Stockholm.

"We are very happy to welcome the Deutschland back to the Phoenix fleet,” said Benjamin Krumpen, Phoenix Reisen manager, in a prepared statement.

In addition, the Amera and Amadea also sail in Northern Europe turning in Bremerhaven and the Artania from Kiel.

The Amadea also sails a 33-day roundtrip cruise to Greenland in Canada in July and August.