GF Piping Systems Names Ludwig Head of Marine

GF Piping Systems appointed Christian Ludwig as the new Global Head of Marine to lead global coordination and increase customer proximity.

As part of Strategy 2025, GF Piping Systems established the Global Industries organization to increase customer proximity and further strengthen the salesforce's specialization and global coordination in the Marine, Microelectronics, and Datacenter industry, according to a press release.

Ludwig has more than 18 years of experience in sales and business development within the marine and power industries. During this time, he led sales teams in Europe and Asia. Together with his team, Ludwig will be responsible for developing and implementing the marine commercial strategies, identifying business opportunities, and establishing Global Key Account Management.

"I am delighted to have joined this inspiring organization, where I will continue to work within the marine business pushing the sustainability agenda with solutions enabling the safe transport of liquids and gases," he said. "GF Piping Systems has been a household name in the cruise industry for the last 30 years, and now there is a growing awareness in both the merchant and offshore sectors that substituting metal for plastics has significant long-term advantages. I look forward to this journey to becoming better every day with old and new acquaintances."