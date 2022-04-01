Norwegian Pearl to Host New Festival at Sea in January 2023

Immersive destination festival organizer Sixthman has announced a new festival aboard the Norwegian Pearl in January 2023. According to a press release, the festival – entitled Radiant Waves – showcases the sounds of modern Neo-Soul and Contemporary R&B artists.

It is organized in partnership with Rolling Out, an independent lifestyle, entertainment and media company.

Radiant Waves will set sail on Jan. 16-20, 2023, traveling from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the 2,400-passenger Norwegian Pearl.

Pre-sale sign-ups are live now with the first booking windows opening today.

“We could not be prouder to partner with the Rolling Out team on Radiant Waves. They have produced highly curated national and local events, content, and conferences for more than twenty years that have entertained, informed and inspired the communities they know and serve so well,” said Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman. “Our mission in launching Radiant Waves is to highlight both legends and contemporary artists on the same stage for fans on vacation. To do so with Charlie Wilson and Ari Lennox is a dream come true. We could not be more excited to welcome them both and the entire line-up of talented artists aboard, along with their most passionate fans.”

Radiant Waves will feature multiple onboard performances by both rising Neo-Soul stars and well-known artists, including Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox, Musiq Soulchild, Cory Henry, BJ The Chicago Kid, VanJess, Baby Rose, Marzz, Jac Ross, and Lady Bri.

Along with four days of nonstop music, the Radiant Waves experience will feature special collaborations, exclusive activities with artists from the lineup, the Radiant Family Happy Hour, movie screenings, late-night parties, autograph sessions, and a special mixology class and cocktail tasting.

All guests will have access to an “immersive culinary experience” complete with “gourmet food”, “craft cocktails,” and more. Guests can participate in exclusive panels where the stars onboard will take questions and share insights into the music industry, wellness and other subjects.

“Travel, tourism and entertainment for multicultural audiences is a key passion point, consumers want more choices in experiences reflective of their culture and interests,” said Munson Steed, CEO and founder of Rolling Out. “We are excited to partner with the Sixthman team who has the proven expertise to create immersive magical music and lifestyle events across the world as well as fully integrate our marketing partners into the experience to deliver an awesome voyage for our audiences. This partnership is an open call for fans, bands, and brands to bring their voices to shape the movement.”

Additional onboard experiences will include a competition dedicated to “amplifying creative voices and talents." According to a press release, three winners will receive a spot on the Radiant Waves lineup along with a cash prize.

The New Waves Marketplace will showcase products designed and created by Black makers. Radiant Waves will also Do Good, Feel Good by supporting an important charity organization through various onboard activations, with a charity that works within the Black community to be named later.