Atlas Ocean Voyages Launches New Marketing Campaign

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced a new marketing campaign called “Discover Yourself – Discover the World Anew.” According to a press release, the campaign focuses on “new travel experiences that redefine luxury and adventure” as guests embark on Atlas’ ships.

The campaign is spearheaded by a video called “Life’s Great Adventures Start From Within,” which showcases shipboard and shoreside experiences depicted with new footage captured aboard the cruise line’s World Navigator.

“We are proud to present Atlas Ocean Voyages’ new marketing campaign,” said President of Atlas Ocean Voyages, Alberto Aliberti. “Discover Yourself – Discover the World Anew is the next rendition of Atlas’ marketing campaign to inspire travelers to embark on a luxe-adventure voyage of a lifetime to remote and captivating destinations around the world. Onboard, guests enjoy all-inclusive luxury and Atlas’ signature casually elegant ambiance.”

The nearly three-minute video shows a “day in the life” aboard an Atlas voyage. The “Atlas experience” is depicted in three parts: the onboard amenities of the World Navigator and the World Traveller, the guest experience onboard and Atlas’ shoreside offers.

The new campaign will be featured in a variety of channels, including consumer and trade magazines, newspaper inserts, outdoor and online channels.

“The campaign captures the essence of our brand in a fresh, exciting way,” said Vice President of Marketing at Atlas Ocean Voyages, Colleen Rodriguez. “Our young brand stirs the soul and inspires travel. Every touchpoint of our campaign is about connecting back to our guests in a meaningful and genuine way and helping them find their ‘self’ and the adventurer within.”

The World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and the World Traveller, launching in October 2022, both feature 98 suites, solo suites with no single supplements, and staterooms.

The World Navigator will cruise the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and Iceland, Greenland and The Arctic in summer 2022; Central and South America in the autumn; and return to Antarctica for her winter 2022-23 season.

In winter 2023, the World Traveller will sail her inaugural season in Antarctica. Three additional sister ships, the World Seeker, the World Adventurer and the World Discoverer, will join the fleet through 2024.